Non-availability of doctors in govt facilities a cause of concern, says Maha minister
The non-availability of specialist doctors in government hospitals and rural health centres was a cause of concern and efforts were on to speed up recruitment, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.
Speaking at a programme here, he said his department had carried out recruitment for 1,800 MBBS as well as Grade C and D posts.
Fifty per cent medical posts have been filled up and the rest will be completed soon, he added.
