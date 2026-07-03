Monsoon Onslaught: Heavy Rains Cause Waterlogging in Ujjain, Mumbai

Severe waterlogging has engulfed various parts of Ujjain as heavy rains lashed the region on Friday, raising the water level of the Shipra River and submerging several temples near Ram Ghat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts indicating favorable conditions for the southwest monsoon to advance into more areas, including the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, and parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, as well as sections of Rajasthan in the next few days.

As a low-pressure area forms over the northwest Bay of Bengal, heavy rains are expected to persist in central India, particularly with widespread rainfall predicted over East and West Madhya Pradesh from July 2 to July 8. The IMD has also issued warnings about isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds in the region.

In a broader outlook, the IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall expected in parts of West Madhya Pradesh on July 3 and 4, as similar patterns continue to cause disruptions in Ujjain.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra faces continued downpours, with Mumbai experiencing significant rainfall. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has forecast heavy rains with gusty winds, leading to an Orange warning for some areas, advising residents to remain cautious.