Seven Arrested in Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Scandal

In a significant development in the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak scandal, three more suspects—Mithun, Sonu, and Kapil Dahiya—were presented before a court on Thursday, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to seven.

The Thane Police apprehended the trio, alleging that they facilitated key accused Kapil Dahiya by assisting in the creation of his Aadhaar card and conducting bank transactions. A defense counsel, Shailesh Gaikwad, noted that the court has remanded the suspects to police custody until July 9, allowing for further investigation into their involvement.

This follows earlier actions by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) that previously detained four individuals related to the case. The investigation, already identifying a multi-state nexus, links a Bihar resident as a potential mastermind. Authorities continue to probe as the Maharashtra State Council of Examination postpones the TET due to the leak, affecting over 1,000 test centers.