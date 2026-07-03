Tragedy Strikes Mumbai: Fatal Fire and Manhole Mishap Spark Outrage

An elderly couple succumbed to suffocation when a fire ignited in an electric meter box at their Jogeshwari East residence in Mumbai, officials reported on Friday. Thick smoke from the fire, which started at 6:59 am, engulfed the premises. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed the victims as Salim Tadvi, 75, and Mumtaz Tadvi, 67, who were found unresponsive and subsequently pronounced dead at Trauma Care Hospital.

Simultaneously, a separate incident involving a fatal fall into an open manhole in Mumbai's Sakinaka area stirred massive uproar during the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly's monsoon session. BJP MLA Ameet Satam demanded immediate suspension and stern action against contractors and civic officials linked to the negligence. The Speaker, Rahul Narvekar, urged the government to pursue an FIR for culpable homicide against those responsible.

This incident armed the Opposition, with Congress MLA Nana Patole criticizing the state's administration for recent city-wide fatalities, including a child's death from a fallen tree. The BMC had earlier suspended four officials following inquiries into the manhole tragedy, highlighting ongoing systemic issues requiring urgent resolution.