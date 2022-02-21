Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 72 to Rs 10,996 per quintal in the futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for April eased by Rs 72, or 0.65 percent, to Rs 10,996 per quintal in 15,825 lots.

Market analysts said subdued demand in the spot market mainly led to the decline in coriander prices here.

