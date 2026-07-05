Coney Island Fourth of July Shooting Leaves Eight Injured

A tragic shooting on the Fourth of July at Brooklyn's Coney Island resulted in eight people, including four children, being injured. The incident was reported by ABC News, citing the New York City Police Department, though Reuters could not independently verify the information immediately.

Devdiscourse News Desk | At Least Eight People | Updated: 05-07-2026 13:53 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 13:53 IST
Coney Island Fourth of July Shooting Leaves Eight Injured
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A tragic incident marred the Fourth of July celebrations in Brooklyn's Coney Island as at least eight people, including four children, were shot on Sunday night.

The shooting was reported by ABC News, which cited information from the New York City Police Department. However, Reuters has not been able to independently verify these reports right away.

The incident adds to a troubling trend of gun violence in public spaces during what was supposed to be a day of national celebration.

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