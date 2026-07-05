Sports Highlights: Ewing Joins Wizards, Soccer Showdowns, and Wimbledon Whirls

Patrick Ewing is making a comeback to coaching by joining the Washington Wizards as an assistant coach under Brian Keefe, according to ESPN. Previously serving as a New York Knicks ambassador, Ewing returns to coaching after a long tenure with various NBA teams.

The U.S. soccer team faces Belgium in an eagerly anticipated World Cup clash in Seattle. With stakes high and expectations growing, the U.S. aims to make history at the Seattle Seahawks' stadium, known for its electrifying atmosphere.

Wimbledon witnessed unexpected results as defending champion Iga Swiatek, fell to Alexandra Eala, while the Houston Astros, thanks to Yordan Alvarez, snapped the Tampa Bay Rays' winning streak with a dramatic walk-off home run.