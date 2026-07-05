Sports Highlights: Ewing Joins Wizards, Soccer Showdowns, and Wimbledon Whirls

In sports news, Patrick Ewing returns as an assistant for the Washington Wizards, while the U.S. faces Belgium in a crucial World Cup match. Tennis saw surprises at Wimbledon as defending champion Swiatek was defeated. In baseball, the Houston Astros ended the Rays' winning streak with Alvarez's home run.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Following Is A Summary Of Current Sports News Briefs Report Patrick Ewing | Updated: 05-07-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 13:28 IST
Sports Highlights: Ewing Joins Wizards, Soccer Showdowns, and Wimbledon Whirls

Patrick Ewing is making a comeback to coaching by joining the Washington Wizards as an assistant coach under Brian Keefe, according to ESPN. Previously serving as a New York Knicks ambassador, Ewing returns to coaching after a long tenure with various NBA teams.

The U.S. soccer team faces Belgium in an eagerly anticipated World Cup clash in Seattle. With stakes high and expectations growing, the U.S. aims to make history at the Seattle Seahawks' stadium, known for its electrifying atmosphere.

Wimbledon witnessed unexpected results as defending champion Iga Swiatek, fell to Alexandra Eala, while the Houston Astros, thanks to Yordan Alvarez, snapped the Tampa Bay Rays' winning streak with a dramatic walk-off home run.

TRENDING

1
UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

UNHCR Warns of Growing Displacement Crisis in Lake Chad Basi

Global
2
Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Russia Claims Strategic Victory with Kostiantynivka Capture

Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Trump's Controversial Pardons: Emission Convictions and Political Drama

Global
4
Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Australia Cheers UNESCO's Barrier Reef Verdict Amidst Climate Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Why CAREC Countries Must Embrace Carbon Pricing to Future-Proof Transport and Economies

From Space to Policy: ADB Highlights Satellite Data as the Next Frontier for Sustainable Growth

Africa’s Energy Transition Has a Hidden Bottleneck: Policies That Don’t Work Together

China’s Low-Altitude Boom Shows Why Green Growth Needs More Than New Technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026