OPEC+ Poised for Output Increase Amid Global Oil Dynamics
OPEC+ is set to increase oil output quotas starting August, following global supply disruptions and a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The group plans 188,000 barrels per day increase, adding to previous hikes. Despite challenges, oil prices stabilize as geopolitical tensions ease.
In a pivotal move expected on Sunday, OPEC+ plans to announce an increase in oil output quotas starting in August. The aim is to bolster global supply amid ongoing disruptions and price volatility.
Sources indicate a planned hike of 188,000 barrels per day, which would follow similar increases in recent months. This increase comes as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route, begins to reopen.
Despite geopolitical challenges, including the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, efforts to stabilize oil markets have shown promise. Oil prices have begun to stabilize, buoyed by strategic stock releases and eased tensions.