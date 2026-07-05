OPEC+ Poised for Output Increase Amid Global Oil Dynamics

OPEC+ is set to increase oil output quotas starting August, following global supply disruptions and a gradual reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The group plans 188,000 barrels per day increase, adding to previous hikes. Despite challenges, oil prices stabilize as geopolitical tensions ease.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Opec Is Set To Agree On Sunday Another Increase In Output Targets From August | Updated: 05-07-2026 13:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 13:26 IST
OPEC+ Poised for Output Increase Amid Global Oil Dynamics
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In a pivotal move expected on Sunday, OPEC+ plans to announce an increase in oil output quotas starting in August. The aim is to bolster global supply amid ongoing disruptions and price volatility.

Sources indicate a planned hike of 188,000 barrels per day, which would follow similar increases in recent months. This increase comes as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route, begins to reopen.

Despite geopolitical challenges, including the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, efforts to stabilize oil markets have shown promise. Oil prices have begun to stabilize, buoyed by strategic stock releases and eased tensions.

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