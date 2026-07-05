OPEC+ Poised for Output Increase Amid Global Oil Dynamics

Opec Is Set To Agree On Sunday Another Increase In Output Targets From August

In a pivotal move expected on Sunday, OPEC+ plans to announce an increase in oil output quotas starting in August. The aim is to bolster global supply amid ongoing disruptions and price volatility.

Sources indicate a planned hike of 188,000 barrels per day, which would follow similar increases in recent months. This increase comes as the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil transit route, begins to reopen.

Despite geopolitical challenges, including the U.S.-Israel conflict with Iran, efforts to stabilize oil markets have shown promise. Oil prices have begun to stabilize, buoyed by strategic stock releases and eased tensions.