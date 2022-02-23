Left Menu

Soccer-Flying high from Africa Cup win, Senegal welcomes new stadium

National pride is high after Senegal, led by Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title by defeating Egypt on Feb. 6 in Cameroon. The stadium, named after former president Abdoulaye Wade, whom Sall defeated in a bitterly contested 2012 election, is Senegal's latest high-profile infrastructure project.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 00:50 IST
Soccer-Flying high from Africa Cup win, Senegal welcomes new stadium
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fresh off the national team's victory in the Africa Cup of Nations this month, Senegal on Tuesday inaugurated a new 50,000-seat stadium at a ceremony attended by African and European heads of state and global sporting dignitaries. The Turkish-built Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Senegal's new showpiece city of Diamniadio is part of a drive by President Macky Sall to develop the West African country's infrastructure.

The stadium, which will host the Summer Youth Olympics in 2026, was filled with fans waving Senegal's green, yellow and red flag. Also in attendance were the presidents of Liberia, Guinea-Bissau, Gambia, Rwanda, Turkey and Germany as well as Gianni Infantino, the president of world soccer governing body FIFA, and African soccer greats Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto'o.

"It is in this beautiful den that our valiant lions will celebrate their conquest of Africa and the world," Sall told the crowd. National pride is high after Senegal, led by Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title by defeating Egypt on Feb. 6 in Cameroon.

The stadium, named after former president Abdoulaye Wade, whom Sall defeated in a bitterly contested 2012 election, is Senegal's latest high-profile infrastructure project. A basketball arena across the street from the stadium was completed in 2018, and a $1.3 billion commuter railway was inaugurated in December.

Sall's opponents, however, have questioned whether these projects will benefit average citizens as much as they do Senegal's tiny elite.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

Parker Solar Probe approaching Sun for its 11th perihelion

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

New catalogue of stars reveals chemical history of Milky Way, says study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success; Top Colombia court decriminalizes abortion until 24 weeks of gestation and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast can...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022