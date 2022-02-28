Left Menu

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje ends his indefinite hunger strike for Maratha quota

Rajya Sabha MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharajs descendant Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje on Monday ended his indefinite fast for Maratha reservation and other demands on the third day of the protest following an assurance from the Maharashtra government. I urge you to withdraw your agitation, Shinde told the protesting leader.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 19:13 IST

Rajya Sabha MP and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's descendant Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje on Monday ended his indefinite fast for Maratha reservation and other demands on the third day of the protest following an assurance from the Maharashtra government. He sat on the''fast unto death'' at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Saturday. The Maratha leader said his blood pressure and sugar level dropped on Monday. Several Maratha groups had threatened agitation in support of the nominated MP, supported by BJP. Senior Maha Vikas Aghadi ministers including Dilip Walse Patil (NCP), Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Amit Deshmukh (Congress) met the MP and assured him to fulfil his demands in a “time-bound” manner. Addressing a gathering at the protest site, Shinde read out the assurances related to employment, credit for farmers, and students. “The government has seriously considered your demands. I urge you to withdraw your agitation,” Shinde told the protesting leader. Following the assurance, Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje withdrew his agitation. Earlier in the day, several leaders from the Maratha community from different political parties and members from the warkari community met the MP at the venue of his protest. The Supreme Court had last May quashed the Maratha quota in jobs and education for crossing the 50 per cent reservation ceiling.

