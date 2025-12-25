Blaze at Sayaji Shinde's Plantation Raises Concerns Over Tree Counts
A fire broke out at actor Sayaji Shinde's 'Sahyadri Devrai' plantation in Maharashtra's Beed district, sparking concerns over state tree plantation claims. No injuries were reported, but Shinde questioned the state’s tree count transparency. The site had 1.65 lakh trees over 40 hectares, with ongoing concerns over future environmental impacts.
- Country:
- India
A destructive fire engulfed the 'Sahyadri Devrai' plantation in Maharashtra's Beed district, raising alarm over state claims of extensive tree planting. Despite the damage, no casualties were reported.
Actor and tree activist Sayaji Shinde, involved in the project, criticized the state's assertions about tree numbers, as the fire underscored environmental vulnerability. Fire services from Gevrai managed to control the blaze after 90 minutes.
The Sahyadri Devrai initiative, started in August 2017, planted nearly 1.65 lakh trees over 40 hectares. Shinde highlighted the need for government accountability in environmental matters amid his ongoing commitment to expanding similar conservation projects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Ends: Mystery Surrounding Farmer's Family Death in Maharashtra
Four of family found dead in Maharashtra’s Nanded district in suspected mass suicide: Police.
Metropolitan Makeover: Maharashtra's Urban Polls Challenge Civic Capacity
Controversial Machinery: PFAS Chemical Concerns in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Civic Elections: BJP's Strategic Balancing Act with Shiv Sena