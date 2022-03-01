No consultations with Saudi concerning U.S. potential release of oil reserves - source
Reuters | Updated: 01-03-2022 03:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 03:08 IST
No consultations have taken place with Saudi Arabia regarding a potential release of oil reserves by the United States and its allies, a senior Gulf source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday. “It is not customary for Saudi Arabia or key OPEC+ producers to conduct consultations outside the group on oil policy, especially prior to a meeting,” the source said.
Sources had earlier said an oil reserve release was being weighed amid soaring prices and tightening supplies after Russia invaded Ukraine.
