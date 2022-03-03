Yellen says U.S. will address potential sources of leakages in Russia sanctions
The United States will continue to address potential sources of "leakages" in the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday during a visit to Chicago.
Yellen said the hard sanctions slapped on Russia were having a significant impact, as reflected in the rouble's sharp fall. Asked whether energy sanctions could follow, she said nothing was off the table with regard to sanctions.
