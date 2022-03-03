Left Menu

Yellen says U.S. will address potential sources of leakages in Russia sanctions

Reuters | Chicago | Updated: 03-03-2022 02:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 02:37 IST
The United States will continue to address potential sources of "leakages" in the sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday during a visit to Chicago.

Yellen said the hard sanctions slapped on Russia were having a significant impact, as reflected in the rouble's sharp fall. Asked whether energy sanctions could follow, she said nothing was off the table with regard to sanctions.

