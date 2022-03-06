Left Menu

Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 06-03-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2022 13:56 IST
Egypt's petroleum minister says big hike in oil prices negatively affecting the country -Sky News Arabia
Tarek El Molla Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The big hike in oil prices is negatively affecting Egypt, its petroleum minister Tarek El Molla was reported as saying by Sky News Arabia on Sunday.

"The whole world is harmed by the current oil prices, we hope these prices will not last for a long period ... We hope gas exports compensate for part of the cost of importing oil and petroleum products," he was quoted as saying by the TV channel.

Also Read: French wheat lowest price in tender from Egypt's GASC - traders

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

NASA wants your ideas for handling waste on future Mars missions

 United States
2
Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; death toll rises to 63

Islamic State claims responsibility for Shia mosque attack in Pakistan; deat...

 Pakistan
3
Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

Puma suspends operation of all its stores in Russia

 Germany
4
Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observing ceasefire

Ukraine's Mariupol postpones civilian evacuation, saying Russia not observin...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022