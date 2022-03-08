PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boris Johnson looks to increase North Sea oil and gas production https://on.ft.com/3ISjpNH UK housing secretary threatens industry over tower block safety https://on.ft.com/3IQve71

Moderna vows never to enforce COVID-19 jab patents in policy U-turn https://on.ft.com/35EIf5h Overview

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to unveil a new UK "energy supply strategy" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine that could involve more North Sea oil and gas production. UK housing secretary Michael Gove has warned the housebuilding industry that he will force through 4 billion pound ($5.24 billion) remediation plan unless alternative proposals provided within three weeks.

Moderna has pledged never to enforce its COVID-19 vaccine patents in low- and middle-income nations following searing criticism by campaigners. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

