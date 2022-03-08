Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 8

UK housing secretary Michael Gove has warned the housebuilding industry that he will force through 4 billion pound ($5.24 billion) remediation plan unless alternative proposals provided within three weeks. Moderna has pledged never to enforce its COVID-19 vaccine patents in low- and middle-income nations following searing criticism by campaigners.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2022 05:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2022 05:54 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Boris Johnson looks to increase North Sea oil and gas production https://on.ft.com/3ISjpNH UK housing secretary threatens industry over tower block safety https://on.ft.com/3IQve71

Moderna vows never to enforce COVID-19 jab patents in policy U-turn https://on.ft.com/35EIf5h Overview

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to unveil a new UK "energy supply strategy" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine that could involve more North Sea oil and gas production. UK housing secretary Michael Gove has warned the housebuilding industry that he will force through 4 billion pound ($5.24 billion) remediation plan unless alternative proposals provided within three weeks.

Moderna has pledged never to enforce its COVID-19 vaccine patents in low- and middle-income nations following searing criticism by campaigners. ($1 = 0.7628 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not prevent long-term weight gain

Study reveals making changes to calorie intake, physical activity does not p...

 United States
2
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug shows promise as COVID treatment

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron infections contagious for at least 6 days; Takeda drug...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis' as birth rate crashes and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID mass testing; FDA approves expanded use of Bristol Myers cancer drug Opdivo and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong residents urged not to panic ahead of COVID m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022