Hungary PM Orban says EU will not sanction Russian gas or oil

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 11-03-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 11-03-2022 11:45 IST
Viktor Orban Image Credit: Flickr
  • Hungary

The European Union will not impose sanctions on Russian gas or oil, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday, amid a summit of EU leaders in France.

"The most important issue for us has been settled in a favourable way: there won't be sanctions that would apply to gas or oil, so Hungary's energy supply is secure in the upcoming period," Orban added.

