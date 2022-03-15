Left Menu

MP govt to start mobile veterinary units to provide medical assistance to animals

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said mobile veterinary units will be constituted in the state on the lines of 108 services to provide medical assistance to animals. These units will function on the lines of the 108 services.

Updated: 15-03-2022 14:31 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 14:23 IST
MP home minister Narottam Mishra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said mobile veterinary units will be constituted in the state on the lines of '108' services to provide medical assistance to animals. Speaking to reporters, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that a veterinarian, an assistant and driver will be deputed in these vans.

"The government has decided to form mobile veterinary units to provide medical assistance to animals. These units will function on the lines of the 108 services. A veterinarian, an assistant and a driver will be deputed on these vans," the minister said.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the Vidhan Sabha.

The moment people call on the dedicated phone number to avail the service, a van will reach their doorstep to treat animals, he said.

Mishra further said that committees will be constituted at the state, district and block levels to monitor the scheme.

In another decision, the cabinet also decided to handover the work of Ram Van Gaman Path to the state culture department to implement the scheme from the religious endowments department, it was stated.

The cabinet also sanctioned posts for starting various offices in Niwadi and Agar districts of the state, including forest, PHE, food and public relation department among others.

