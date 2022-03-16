PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Trafigura and Blackstone discussed investment of up to $3billion https://on.ft.com/35ZHcgo - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to push for Saudi green energy funding in Riyadh visit https://on.ft.com/3u3KGGv

- Holland & Barrett’s owner escapes sanctions despite Russian links https://on.ft.com/3Jfe6rG - Roman Abramovich and other oligarchs hit with new EU and UK sanctions https://on.ft.com/3KLfgvj

Overview - Trafigura has held discussions with Blackstone about equity investment of up to $3billion, as the commodity trader seeks to broaden its sources of funding.

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to line up major Saudi investment in British renewable energy on a visit to Riyadh on Wednesday, where he will urge the kingdom to increase oil production to tackle market volatility. - London-based investment group, LetterOne, is set to escape direct sanctions in Britain after Russian owners including Mikhail Fridman were hit with new asset freezes and travel bans in the UK.

- The EU and UK imposed fresh sanctions on Russians and the EU added names including Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich to an asset freeze and travel ban list. Alfa Group shareholders German Khan and Alexey Kuzmichev are among the individuals placed under sanctions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)