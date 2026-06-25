The Kremlin On Thursday Denied A Wall Street Journal Report That It Is Pressuring Belarus To Support An Expansion Of Russias War In Ukraine The Wsj Reported On Wednesday That Russia Wanted To Use Belarus As A Springboard To Step Up Attacks On Ukraine

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed a Wall Street Journal report asserting that it is pressuring Belarus to aid in expanding Russia's war efforts in Ukraine. The WSJ noted on Wednesday that Russia allegedly seeks to use Belarus as a base for increased attacks on Ukraine, threatening financial cutbacks if support isn't provided.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov rebutted the claims, insisting the report "does not correspond to reality" and highlighting Belarus as "our closest ally." Belarusian territory was previously utilized in Russia's 2022 Ukraine invasion, now stretching into its fifth year. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suspects Moscow’s intentions to entangle Minsk further into the fray.

Belarus' importance to Russia extends to strategic military partnerships and crucial oil-processing operations, despite not deploying troops. While Russian dominance in the relationship is evident, reliance on Belarus for refining and selling fuel is equally critical, highlighted by soaring shipments amid Ukraine's heightened attacks on Russian refineries.