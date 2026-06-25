Iraq Denies OPEC Exit Rumors Amid Production Quota Review

Iraq's oil ministry has dismissed reports that the country is considering leaving OPEC. The ministry emphasized that Iraq remains committed to revisiting oil production quotas to ensure they reflect sustainable capacities among member states, reaffirming its commitment to OPEC's objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Iraqs Oil Ministry Said On Thursday That Reports Suggesting Baghdad Was Considering Ending Its Membership In Opec Did Not Reflect The Iraqi Governments Official Position The Ministry Added That Iraq Continued To Stress The Importance Of Reviewing Oil Production Quotas To Ensure They Are Aligned With Member States Sustainable Production Capacities | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:45 IST
Iraq Denies OPEC Exit Rumors Amid Production Quota Review
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Iraq's oil ministry categorically dismissed speculation about the country's potential withdrawal from OPEC, clarifying that such reports do not represent the government's official stance.

The ministry reaffirmed Iraq's dedication to OPEC, highlighting the ongoing importance of revisiting oil production quotas to match sustainable production capabilities across member states.

This statement underscores Iraq's commitment to the cooperative objectives of OPEC, dispelling any misunderstandings about its involvement.

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