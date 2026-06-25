Iraq Denies OPEC Exit Rumors Amid Production Quota Review

Iraqs Oil Ministry Said On Thursday That Reports Suggesting Baghdad Was Considering Ending Its Membership In Opec Did Not Reflect The Iraqi Governments Official Position The Ministry Added That Iraq Continued To Stress The Importance Of Reviewing Oil Production Quotas To Ensure They Are Aligned With Member States Sustainable Production Capacities

Iraq's oil ministry categorically dismissed speculation about the country's potential withdrawal from OPEC, clarifying that such reports do not represent the government's official stance.

The ministry reaffirmed Iraq's dedication to OPEC, highlighting the ongoing importance of revisiting oil production quotas to match sustainable production capabilities across member states.

This statement underscores Iraq's commitment to the cooperative objectives of OPEC, dispelling any misunderstandings about its involvement.