Iraq Denies OPEC Exit Rumors Amid Production Quota Review
Iraq's oil ministry has dismissed reports that the country is considering leaving OPEC. The ministry emphasized that Iraq remains committed to revisiting oil production quotas to ensure they reflect sustainable capacities among member states, reaffirming its commitment to OPEC's objectives.
Iraq's oil ministry categorically dismissed speculation about the country's potential withdrawal from OPEC, clarifying that such reports do not represent the government's official stance.
The ministry reaffirmed Iraq's dedication to OPEC, highlighting the ongoing importance of revisiting oil production quotas to match sustainable production capabilities across member states.
This statement underscores Iraq's commitment to the cooperative objectives of OPEC, dispelling any misunderstandings about its involvement.