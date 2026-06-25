Airbus Workforce Tensions Flare Over Remote Work Changes

French unions are protesting Airbus's decision to increase on-site working days from three to four per week for white-collar staff. Unions CGT and CFDT have organized rallies, while the FO union calls for a pause in changes. The company aims to meet delivery targets amid geopolitical and supply-chain challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French Unions Have Called Oneday Stoppages And Protests At Airbus As The European Planemaker Moves To Raise The Number Of Onsite Working Days For Whitecollar Staff To At Least Four A Week From At Least Three The Cgt Union Called On Employees To Gather At Airbus Blagnac Site Near Toulouse On Thursday And Voice Their Anger Under Ceo Guillaume Faurys Windows It Said More Than Staff Joined A Rally On June | Updated: 25-06-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 15:48 IST
Airbus Workforce Tensions Flare Over Remote Work Changes
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French labor unions have mobilized against Airbus, staging protests over the company's plan to increase the number of mandatory on-site workdays for white-collar employees from three to four. CGT, a prominent union, spearheaded a protest at Airbus' Blagnac site, demanding greater flexibility in remote work arrangements.

On a related note, the CFDT union announced a demonstration later in the week, citing concerns over the application of Airbus's 2024 remote-working agreement. Meanwhile, the FO union has urged a halt to any changes, pending further negotiations at the upcoming European works council meeting.

The tensions arise following a letter from Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury emphasizing the need to boost productivity and presence on-site to meet this year's delivery objectives. The company is under pressure to reach its target of 870 aircraft deliveries amid supply-chain disruptions and economic volatility.

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