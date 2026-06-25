Airbus Workforce Tensions Flare Over Remote Work Changes
French unions are protesting Airbus's decision to increase on-site working days from three to four per week for white-collar staff. Unions CGT and CFDT have organized rallies, while the FO union calls for a pause in changes. The company aims to meet delivery targets amid geopolitical and supply-chain challenges.
French labor unions have mobilized against Airbus, staging protests over the company's plan to increase the number of mandatory on-site workdays for white-collar employees from three to four. CGT, a prominent union, spearheaded a protest at Airbus' Blagnac site, demanding greater flexibility in remote work arrangements.
On a related note, the CFDT union announced a demonstration later in the week, citing concerns over the application of Airbus's 2024 remote-working agreement. Meanwhile, the FO union has urged a halt to any changes, pending further negotiations at the upcoming European works council meeting.
The tensions arise following a letter from Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury emphasizing the need to boost productivity and presence on-site to meet this year's delivery objectives. The company is under pressure to reach its target of 870 aircraft deliveries amid supply-chain disruptions and economic volatility.