Germany Slashes Costs for Package Holiday Protection

Germany Will Reduce The Cost Of Protecting Package Holidays Against Tour Operator Insolvency By Cutting Fees And Collateral For Its National Travel Security Fund

Germany is taking decisive steps to alleviate the financial pressure on package holiday protections. The country will cut fees and collateral for its national travel security fund, thereby reducing the cost of guarding package holidays against tour operator insolvency.

This move was confirmed by the primary association representing Germany's travel industry on Thursday.

The financial adjustment aims to support the industry and boost consumer confidence amidst the challenging economic environment, with the current exchange rate valuing a dollar at 0.8803 euros.