Germany Slashes Costs for Package Holiday Protection

Germany plans to lower the financial burden of securing package holidays against tour operator insolvency by reducing fees and collateral for its national travel security fund, as announced by the country's main travel industry association.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Germany Will Reduce The Cost Of Protecting Package Holidays Against Tour Operator Insolvency By Cutting Fees And Collateral For Its National Travel Security Fund | Updated: 25-06-2026 16:03 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 16:03 IST
Germany Slashes Costs for Package Holiday Protection
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Germany is taking decisive steps to alleviate the financial pressure on package holiday protections. The country will cut fees and collateral for its national travel security fund, thereby reducing the cost of guarding package holidays against tour operator insolvency.

This move was confirmed by the primary association representing Germany's travel industry on Thursday.

The financial adjustment aims to support the industry and boost consumer confidence amidst the challenging economic environment, with the current exchange rate valuing a dollar at 0.8803 euros.

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