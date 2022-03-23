Left Menu

U.S. says onus now on Iran on willingness to return to nuclear deal - State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:26 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nedprice)
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday that the onus is now on Iran on whether it is willing to enter into a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

A return to the deal remained uncertain and was not imminent, Price said, despite optimism in recent weeks that indirect talks between Iran and the United States could soon produce an agreement.

