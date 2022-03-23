U.S. says onus now on Iran on willingness to return to nuclear deal - State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-03-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 23-03-2022 00:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday that the onus is now on Iran on whether it is willing to enter into a mutual return to compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
A return to the deal remained uncertain and was not imminent, Price said, despite optimism in recent weeks that indirect talks between Iran and the United States could soon produce an agreement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Price
- Iran
- the United States
- Ned Price
- U.S. State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OPEC meet with U.S. shale executives at U.S. energy conference as oil prices skyrocket
OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket
OPEC meet with U.S. shale executives at U.S. energy conference as oil prices skyrocket
Asian shares extend losses as oil prices push higher
OPEC meets with U.S. shale executives as oil prices skyrocket