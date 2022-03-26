Scholz says European Commission to look into energy price caps
The European Commission will look into the question of energy price caps after an extensive debate on the topic pushed by Spain at the EU summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission will look into the question of energy price caps after an extensive debate on the topic pushed by Spain at the EU summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday. Germany and many other countries are sceptical about market interventions against high energy prices, he told a news conference at the end of the two day EU summit.
Earlier, a European Union source said Germany and the Netherlands had opposed the southern countries in a "tough" debate on the issue of price caps. European countries had agreed however to cooperate on the joint purchase of gas on a voluntary basis, Scholz said
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
European Union dashes Ukraine's hopes of quick membership
European shares bounce after selloff on ECB's hawkish surprise
European shares rise after sell-off on ECB's hawkish surprise
Germany's Scholz to meet with Turkey's Erdogan next week
European Union's foreign policy chief says that 'a pause' is needed in ongoing talks over Iran's tattered nuclear deal, reports AP.