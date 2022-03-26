Scholz says European Commission to look into energy price caps

The European Commission will look into the question of energy price caps after an extensive debate on the topic pushed by Spain at the EU summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday. Germany and many other countries are sceptical about market interventions against high energy prices, he told a news conference at the end of the two day EU summit.

Earlier, a European Union source said Germany and the Netherlands had opposed the southern countries in a "tough" debate on the issue of price caps. European countries had agreed however to cooperate on the joint purchase of gas on a voluntary basis, Scholz said

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)