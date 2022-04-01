Left Menu

Russia will not ask EU to end sanctions - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2022 08:41 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 08:41 IST
Russia will not ask the European Union to end sanctions and has a sufficient "margin of safety", the RIA news agency quoted a Russian foreign ministry official as saying on Friday.

"The European Union is not the centre of the universe," Nikolai Kobrinets, the head of the European cooperation department at the ministry, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

