My Handloom My Pride: Fashion designers present contemporary rendition of sari at Surajkund Mela

In a fashion extravaganza curated by Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), 11 designers labels, including Abraham & Thakore, Akaaro, Samant Chauhan and Rajesh Pratap Singh, presented their contemporary take on the classic sari at the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela, over the weekend. Titled My Handloom My Pride, the event was organised in association with DC (Handlooms) and Haryana Tourism. Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant Governor, Jammu & Kashmir was the chief guest.

Each designer represented a different state in their presentation. While Abraham & Thakore focused on Madhya Pradesh, Akaaro highlighted Haryana. Chauhan kept Bihar at the centre of his creations, whereas Singh's collection was inspired by Odisha and Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Other designers to showcase at the event were Asha Gautam (Maharashtra), Jahnabi Phookan (Assam), Madhu Jain (Odisha), Manish Tripathi (Uttar Pradesh), Shruti Sancheti (Rajasthan), Suket Dhir (West Bengal). Taani by Tanira Sethi represented Jammu & Kashmir, which is also the partner state of this year's Surajkund Mela.

M.D Sinha, IFS, Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Govt of Haryana and Vice Chairman, Surajkund Mela Authority said the show was a celebration of ''enigmatic'' wonders of India. ''The Surajkund mela is committed towards showcasing years of Indian heritage of weaving magic. This show is about celebrating the enigmatic, unsung wonders from all over the country,'' he said in a statement. Sanjay Rastogi of DC (Handlooms) added, “Handlooms have cultural and socio-economic significance, this show hopes to bring this to the fore by representing the real treasure we possess. Designers have truly captured the innate beauty of each weave, giving the sari a memorable representation.'' Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI said they were grateful to get an opportunity to curate and showcase artisanal fabrics and handwoven saris.

''We are thankful to the Ministry of Textiles, Haryana Tourism and the team at Surajkund International Crafts Mela for giving us an opportunity to curate and showcase artisanal fabrics, purely executed by hand making each piece unique. The 11 designers experimented with this prolific craft and introduced new flavours to savour, as the woven sari took centre stage,'' Sethi added.

The show had live singing by Sukanya Chattopadhyay and dance recital by Shivani Verma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)