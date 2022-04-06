Russia's Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 06-04-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 13:14 IST
Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Wednesday in line with requests from European consumers, the company said.
Gazprom said the request for gas exports to Europe through Ukraine had been set at 108.3 million cubic metres for April 6, similar to the request for April 5. Interfax news agency reported earlier on Wednesday, citing the operator of Ukraine's gas pipelines, that requests stood at 108.4 million cubic metres for April 6.
