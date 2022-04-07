Russia's Gazprom continues piping gas to Europe via Ukraine -Ifax

Russian state-owned gas producer Gazprom continued to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine on Thursday in line with requests from European consumers.

Requests stood at 105.4 million cubic metres for April 7, down from the 108.4 million cubic metres requested on the previous day, the Interfax news agency reported, citing Ukraine's gas pipeline operator.

