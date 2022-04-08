Left Menu

India cabinet backs policy to allow firms to forfeit inactive coal mines

Companies will be able to surrender the mines without forfeiting bank guarantees under a one-time three-month window, the government said in a statement. More than 60% of the 73 coal mines allotted to state firms were non-operational as of December 2021, with 19 of those missing deadlines to start production. law and order issues, enhancement in the area of forest from what was declared earlier, resistance of landholders against land acquisition," the government said.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:53 IST
India cabinet backs policy to allow firms to forfeit inactive coal mines
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's cabinet on Friday approved a policy that will let firms run by the federal or state governments surrender non-operational mines without penalty in a move that would allow the country to auction them off to help boost output. Companies will be able to surrender the mines without forfeiting bank guarantees under a one-time three-month window, the government said in a statement.

More than 60% of the 73 coal mines allotted to state firms were non-operational as of December 2021, with 19 of those missing deadlines to start production. "Delays were due to .. law and order issues, enhancement in the area of forest from what was declared earlier, resistance of landholders against land acquisition," the government said.

Also Read: Top Names in Indian Golf Come Together with Ballantine's Golf Championship

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022