Farmer dies by suicide in Kerala after crop damage

A 49-year-old farmer allegedly died by suicide in this district on Monday, after the loss of his paddy crop following summer showers.

Rajeev was found hanging from a tree near his field at Niranam, police said.

According to the victim's family members, Rajeev was upset as his paddy, grown on eight acres of land, was damaged in the recent rains.

He was also facing some financial issues as he had availed of a loan from a bank for agricultural expenses, they said.

Police said the investigation is on and prima facie it was a case of suicide.

Terming the incident as ''painful'', state Agriculture Minister P Prasad said it should not have happened in a state like Kerala.

''Summer rains have intensified in the state. Such issues, happening as part of climate change, mostly affect farmers. But, it should not have led to the suicide of a person,'' he told the media.

Steps would be taken to provide immediate compensation to farmers as soon as they suffer a crop loss, he said adding that the government is providing all possible support to the agriculture sector.

