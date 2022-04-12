Left Menu

J-K: RHPCL, MEIL ink pact for execution of 850-MW Ratle hydel power project

The new power generation projects like Ratle, Pakal Dul, Kiru etc will bridge a major gap in the UTs electricity requirements, Sinha said.Noting that the 850 MW Ratle power project will provide massive direct and indirect employment opportunities to the local population, the Lt Governor directed the concerned agencies to lay down a comprehensive mechanism for the skilling of the local people which will enable them to avail job opportunities in the execution of the project.Despite having the capacity to generate 20,000 MW hydropower, only 3,500 MW of electricity was harnessed in 70 years.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-04-2022 00:44 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 00:44 IST
J-K: RHPCL, MEIL ink pact for execution of 850-MW Ratle hydel power project
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic move to realise the goal of making Jammu and Kashmir self-sufficient in power sector, Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited (RHPCL) and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited (MEIL) on Monday inked a contract agreement for the turnkey execution of 850-MW Ratle hydel project within a stipulated timeframe, an official spokesman said.

The contract agreement was signed between Deepak Saigal, CEO, RHPCL, and Umamaheswara Reddy, vice president, MEIL, at the Convention Centre here in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha termed the signing as a historic move to realise the goal of making J-K self-sufficient in power sector.

''I express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi ji for prioritising the rapid development of J-K with approval of new power projects to address the current power deficit and to meet the needs of UT’s expanding economy,'' he said.

We have undertaken a large-scale capacity augmentation programme in the power sector resulting in a huge leap in power transmission and distribution capacity. The new power generation projects like Ratle, Pakal Dul, Kiru etc will bridge a major gap in the UT's electricity requirements, Sinha said.

Noting that the 850 MW Ratle power project will provide massive direct and indirect employment opportunities to the local population, the Lt Governor directed the concerned agencies to lay down a comprehensive mechanism for the skilling of the local people which will enable them to avail job opportunities in the execution of the project.

''Despite having the capacity to generate 20,000 MW hydropower, only 3,500 MW of electricity was harnessed in 70 years. Now, the generation capacity is set to be doubled in next four years,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global
4
Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

Google Fi unlimited phone plans now start at USD20 per month

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022