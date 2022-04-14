Left Menu

Chile's Cochilco raises 2022 copper price forecast to $4.40 per pound

The Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) on Thursday raised its projection for 2022 copper prices to $4.40 per pound, amid a perceived scarcity due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. It projected Chilean copper production at 5.78 million tonnes for 2022, a 2.6% year-on-year increase.

Reuters | Santiago | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:05 IST
Chile's Cochilco raises 2022 copper price forecast to $4.40 per pound
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Argentina

The Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) on Thursday raised its projection for 2022 copper prices to $4.40 per pound, amid a perceived scarcity due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In January, Cochilco maintained its projected price for copper at $3.95 per pound. The commission said the rise is influenced by economic factors "dominated by the context of reduced inventories in metal markets and the risk that the global supply of the metal won't meet expectations."

For 2023, Cochilco projected a price of $3.95 per pound, up from $3.80 in January. It projected Chilean copper production at 5.78 million tonnes for 2022, a 2.6% year-on-year increase. Chile is the world's no. 1 copper producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022