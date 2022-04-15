NHPC to develop green hydrogen project in Himachal Pradesh

State-owned NHPC on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the district administration of Chamba, Himachal Pradesh for development of green hydrogen technologies to produce hydrogen.

The MoU was signed by NHPC CMD A K Singh and Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Chamba, D C Rana in the presence of state's Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur; Chief Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Ram Subhag Singh and other senior officials of the state government and the company.

''The MoU is for development of green hydrogen technologies... As per the MoU, NHPC shall develop a pilot green hydrogen mobility project including hydrogen production. NHPC shall upscale hydrogen production on a commercial scale to supply the hydrogen needs...for sectors like mobility, transportation, heating, micro grid,'' NHPC said in a statement.

This project will be executed by NHPC Renewable Energy Limited (NREL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of NHPC.

Besides, the research and development department of NHPC and Chamera-II Power Station of NHPC will be part of the project.

''Under the project, a 300 kilowatt solar plant will be set up and its energy will be utilised for electrolysis of water to generate green hydrogen. Further hydrogen will be stored in cylinders in compressed form which will be used to run vehicles,'' A K Pathak, CEO of NREL told PTI over phone.

Pathak, who was also present during the signing of the MoU, further said it is the pilot project of the Himachal Pradesh government, and based on the success of the project, a separate MoU will be signed with the state government for the entire state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)