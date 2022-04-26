BJP leader alleges Mumbai police for circulating fake FIR, to file complaint today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya had made an allegation against the Mumbai police for circulating a fake First Information Report (FIR) against him. The BJP leader said Mumbai police circulated a fake FIR against him on April 23 for assault. He will file a complaint regarding this today at Khar Police Station.

Taking to Twitter, Somaiya on Monday wrote, "Mumbai Police circulated a FAKE FIR of mine on April 23 for assault. I have not filed any FIR. Bandra Police Station refused to register my FIR on 23 April. I will file a complaint tomorrow at 12 noon at Khar Police Station against this criminal conspiracy of bogus manipulated FIR. Earlier on Saturday, Somaiya claimed he was injured in alleged stone-pelting by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai. In a series of Twitter posts, Somaiya said, "Heavy stone-throwing at Khar Police Station by Shiv Sena gundas (goons), my car window glass broken, I am injured, rushing to Bandra police station," Somaiya said.

Following that BJP leader on Sunday said Mumbai Police has refused to register his FIR after he was allegedly attacked by Shiv Sena goons. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manjunath Shinge said a case has been registered based on Somaiya's complaint. (ANI)

