Russian gas supplies to Poland halted, Polish media reports
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-04-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 21:23 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Russian gas supplies under the Yamal contract to Poland have been halted, private broadcaster Polsat News and the Onet.pl website reported, citing unnamed sources.
PGNiG SA, which buys gas from Gazprom under a long-term contract that expires this year, declined to comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian ambassador accuses Poland of seizing diplomatic property
Russian ambassador accuses Poland of seizing diplomatic property
Poland arrests Russian man suspected of spying
Visiting Kyiv, leaders of Poland and Baltic states condemn Russia
Leaders of Poland and Baltic states in Kyiv to discuss military assistance