Left Menu

Rouble strengthens in Moscow as Russia halts gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland

The rouble strengthened on Wednesday after Russia said it had halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, firming to a more than two-year high against the euro in Moscow trade on the prospect of upcoming income tax payments.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:08 IST
Rouble strengthens in Moscow as Russia halts gas supplies to Bulgaria, Poland
Representative image Image Credit: Max Pixel
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The rouble strengthened on Wednesday after Russia said it had halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland, firming to a more than two-year high against the euro in Moscow trade on the prospect of upcoming income tax payments. Russian energy giant Gazprom said it had halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland for failing to pay for gas in roubles, the Kremlin's toughest response yet to sanctions imposed by the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

By 0831 GMT, the rouble had gained 1.1% to trade at 76.00 versus the euro, earlier hitting a more than two-year high of 75.9075. It was 1% stronger against the dollar at 72.82 .

The suspension of gas supplies to a number of European countries could exacerbate geopolitical tensions and further worsen relations with Europe, having a negative impact on sentiment, said Veles Capital in a note. However, Promsvyazbank analysts said corporate income taxes due on Thursday could deter the greenback from significant strengthening against the rouble.

The market is also looking ahead to Friday's rate decision. The central bank is widely expected to cut its key interest rate by 200 basis points to 15% as it tries to stimulate more lending in the economy in the face of high inflation, a Reuters poll showed. Lower rates support the economy through cheaper lending but can also fan inflation and make the rouble more vulnerable to external shocks.

Trading activity remains subdued and somewhat erratic compared with levels seen before Feb. 24, when Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. On the interbank market, the rouble was weaker: banks offered to buy dollars for 74.17 roubles and were selling them for 74.83. Movements in the rouble are artificially limited by capital controls imposed by the central bank, and the economy faces soaring inflation, capital flight and the risk of a possible debt default after the West imposed tough sanctions.

Russian stock indexes were climbing. The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.7% to 1,027.0 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 2.3% higher at 2,371.3 points.

For Russian equities guide see For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022