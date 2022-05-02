Left Menu

Hungary opposes any EU embargo on Russian oil and gas imports -govt spokesman

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 02-05-2022 12:36 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 12:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Hungary

Hungary is still opposed to any European Union embargo on Russian oil and gas imports, government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said on Monday.

"The Hungarian stance regarding any oil and gas embargo has not changed: we do not support them," Kovacs said in an emailed reply to Reuter's questions.

