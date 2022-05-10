Bhagwant Khuba to attend global solar industry exhibition in Germany

Minister of state for new and renewable energy Bhagwant Khuba will participate in Intersolar Europe 2022, a global exhibition, to be held from May 11-13, 2022 in Munich, Germany.

''Union Minister of State for Ministry of New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba will leave for Munich, Germany tomorrow to attend Intersolar Europe 2022 to be held from 11th May to 13th May 2022,'' a statement by the ministry of new and renewable energy said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the minister would deliver the key note address at the investment promotion event ''India's Solar Energy Market'' on 12th May 2022 in Munich.

The event is being organised by the Indo-German Energy Forum (IGEF). The event is crucial in terms of potential benefits that India can garner such as technology transfer in the field of solar, investments in solar manufacturing by international investors, investment from KfW Development Bank and knowledge sharing pacts with Europe.

Intersolar is the world's leading exhibition series for the solar industry and its partners. It unites people and companies from around the world with the aim of increasing the share of solar power in energy supply.

Intersolar exhibitions and conferences are held in Munich, São Paulo, Long Beach, Gandhinagar, Dubai and Mexico City. These global events are complemented by the Intersolar Summits, which take place in emerging and growing markets worldwide.

The event will be attended by more than 20,000 people, including ministers and secretaries from various nations.

Major multinational companies of the renewable energy sector like ABB, Siemens, Ercon, 3S Swiss Solar Solutions, Meyer Burger Technologies AG, BayWa r.e. GmbH, Engie, Enel, and Wacker are likely to be represented through their CEOs at the event.

