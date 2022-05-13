Left Menu

J-K: Three held in Anantnag for involvement in stone-pelting incident on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr

Three persons including two minors were arrested for allegedly being involved in a stone-pelting incident in the Janglat Mandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, informed police on Thursday.

ANI | Anantnag (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-05-2022 09:30 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 09:30 IST
J-K: Three held in Anantnag for involvement in stone-pelting incident on eve of Eid-ul-Fitr
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons including two minors were arrested for allegedly being involved in a stone-pelting incident in the Janglat Mandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, informed police on Thursday. The two minors who have been identified as Sahil Tariq Shah and Moin Majeed were sent to the Juvenile home of Srinagar, while one accused named Zahid Ahmed Guroo is on police remand, according to an official statement issued by the Anantnag Police.

The other two accused Fazil Khursheed and Majid Ahmed are yet to be arrested, police said. Police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

"Pertinently, a stone pelting incident on security forces took place on Eid and to facilitate the prayers and keep in view the safety of common people, the police had not retaliated at that time," said the police. Police had already registered a case against the accused persons in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022