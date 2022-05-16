Four more held in BPSC paper leak case

The Economic Offence Unit (EOU) on Sunday arrested four more accused, includuing an assistant posted with the agriculture department, in connection with the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) question paper leak case. The EOU officials have also seized bank accounts, electronic gadgets and Rs 2.92 lakh in cash from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Rajesh Kumar (39), an assistant posted at the agricultural department, Nishikant (33), Krishna Mohan Singh (41), and Sudhir Kumar Singh (40), according to an official statement. As per the EOU statement, among those who leaked the BPSC paper, a student who passed out from NIT is the kingpin of the gang.

"On the basis of the statement given by Rajesh Kumar, the EOU unearthed a control room being operated by one Anand Gaurav alias Pintu Yadav, a graduate student of NIT, Patna, at Lohanipur area under Kadamkuan police station. He was also arrested in a professor scam in UP, 2015. He is the mastermind of the gang," the statement added. The EOU had earlier arrested four other accused in the case who have been identified as Jai Vardhan Gupta, Dr Yogendra Singh, Sushil Kumar Singh, and Agam Kumar Sahay. So far, eight people have been arrested in the BPSC paper leak case.

