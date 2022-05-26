Left Menu

South Africa's 2022 maize harvest seen down 9.8% from last year

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 18:21 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 18:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

South African farmers are expected to harvest 9.8% less maize in the 2021/2022 season compared with the previous season, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Thursday, showing no change from the previous forecast. The CEC's fourth summer crop forecast estimates the 2022 harvest at 14.723 million tonnes, down from the 16.315 million tonnes harvested last season.

The harvest is expected to consist of 7.553 million tonnes of white maize, used for human consumption, and 7.170 million tonnes of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

