Invisible Threats Loom After Japan Quake: Water and Power Woes

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck Yatsushiro in southern Japan, resulting in 25 fatalities and leaving many households without water or power. The crisis coincides with intense summer heat, adding to the urgency of restoring essential services.

Local officials are grappling with significant infrastructure damage. Akio Matsushita, a local relief leader, expressed uncertainty about the restoration timeline amid the heat, which poses a serious threat to residents. Emergency toilets have been installed to cope with the lack of water.

The earthquake has disrupted production for major manufacturers like Toyota and Sony, raising economic concerns. Meanwhile, rescue efforts continue under warnings of heatstroke, as authorities attempt to manage both immediate and long-term challenges.