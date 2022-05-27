Ukraine demands Germany cut or halt Nord Stream 1 gas flows
Ukraine's state gas company and gas infrastructure operator have issued a request to the German government to either halt or severely curtail gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, the head of the head of gas system operator said on Friday.
The request argues that the operation of the pipeline is allowed under German law on the basis that it contributes to the strengthening of he security of gas supplies to Europe, but that Russia had "violated these principles," the head of Ukraine's gas system operator Serhiy Makogon told national television.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
