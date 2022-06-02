Ukraine may turn off Russian-held nuclear plant if it loses control - Ifax
Ukraine would consider switching off its Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that lies in Russian-occupied territory if Kyiv loses control of operations at the site, Interfax news agency cited an aide to the prime minister as saying on Thursday.
The facility in southeast Ukraine is Europe's largest nuclear power plant.
"As long as the control commands are executed and the site maintains the regime, we are not stopping. But the scenario in which the station could move completely out of control and we stop it is also being looked at," the official was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Britain eyes green trade to end world's dependence on Russian energy
Pentagon says India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month to defend itself from Pak, China
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Japan 'sounded out' about hosting 2023 Asian Cup; Ukrainian boxing great Wladimir Klitschko calls for IOC ban on Russian athletes and more
Russian gas nominations for Slovakia jump, operator data shows
Ukraine hopes to swap steel mill fighters for Russian POWs