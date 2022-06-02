Ukraine may turn off Russian-held nuclear plant if it loses control - Ifax

Ukraine would consider switching off its Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that lies in Russian-occupied territory if Kyiv loses control of operations at the site, Interfax news agency cited an aide to the prime minister as saying on Thursday.

The facility in southeast Ukraine is Europe's largest nuclear power plant.

"As long as the control commands are executed and the site maintains the regime, we are not stopping. But the scenario in which the station could move completely out of control and we stop it is also being looked at," the official was quoted as saying.

