Ukraine power operator says Russian missile flew "critically low" over nuclear plant
"It's probable that was the missile that was fired in the direction of Kyiv," the operator of the Pivdennoukrainska plant, also called the South Ukraine Nuclear Plant, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters could not immediately verify the claim.
Ukraine's state-run nuclear power operator Energoatom said a Russian cruise missile few "critically low" on Sunday morning over a major nuclear power plant. "It's probable that was the missile that was fired in the direction of Kyiv," the operator of the Pivdennoukrainska plant, also called the South Ukraine Nuclear Plant, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters could not immediately verify the claim. Early on Sunday, several explosions rocked Kyiv
Pivdennoukrainska is Ukraine's second-largest nuclear plant located near in the Mykolaiv region, about 350 km (220 miles) south of Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BRIEF-Ukraine: updated volume of Russian gas nominations at Sudzha at 45.70 MCM for May 21
Britain wants to arm Moldova to protect it from Russian threat - The Telegraph
U.S., other APEC delegates walk out on Russian speaker
Russian military says it destroys Western arms consignment in Ukraine
Ukrainian director denounces Russian presence at Cannes