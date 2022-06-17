Left Menu

Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain likely in Delhi-NCR during next 2 hrs

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi on Friday predicted thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 05:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 05:40 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi on Friday predicted thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of Delhi and NCR. "Thunderstorms with moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) during the next 2 hours," RWFC said in a tweet.

Other areas where thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur during the next 2 hours include Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Assandh, Safidon, Jind, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Saharanpur, Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sambhal, Billari, Sikandrabad, Chandausi, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Bahajoi, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu, Debai, Narora, Gabhana, Sahaswan, Jattari, Atrauli, Khair, Aligarh, Nandgaon, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan). Earlier, rains lashed out parts of the national capital region on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, leading to waterlogging.

Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning/gusty wind over Delhi for the next five days beginning June 16. (ANI) Rain is likely to bring respite to people from the heat in Delhi-NCR.

Under the influence of Western Disturbances and lower level easterlies, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over the Western Himalayan region; scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over adjoining plains (Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh) and isolated rainfall over Rajasthan during next 5 days, IMD had said. (ANI)

