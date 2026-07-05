Resumption of Iran-Qatar Maritime Trade: A New Chapter Begins

Maritime trade between Iran and Qatar has resumed following a five-month suspension, marking a significant step towards regional economic recovery. Iran’s commercial attaché in Doha made the announcement through state media on Sunday.

A recent interim agreement between Tehran and Washington has brought an end to the hostilities that led to a four-month conflict, paving the way to restore pre-war maritime traffic in the Gulf. Nonetheless, transit challenges persist, with both nations navigating the contested waters of the Gulf.

Iran's Dayyer port, which sustained several attacks during the conflict, has now reestablished shipping connections with Qatar's Al Ruwais port. This development followed critical coordination between the Iranian embassy in Doha and Qatari authorities. The trade revival comes as Iranian officials reported successful clearance of products at the UAE’s Jebel Ali Port, signaling a gradual resumption of Gulf trade.