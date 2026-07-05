Iran Mourns Khamenei: A Nation in Grief and Determination

Three Sons Of Slain Iranian Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Prayed Beside His Coffin And Those Of Four Other Family Members On Sunday

Iran was plunged into mourning as the funeral of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in a recent airstrike by U.S. and Israeli forces, drew massive crowds. His three sons participated, but his successor, Mojtaba Khamenei, was absent due to injuries from the attack.

The attack occurred during a four-month conflict, resulting in thousands of casualties and significant destruction across Iran. The nation, showing resilience and unity, embarked on a week-long procession to honor Khamenei, which included visits to Shi'ite sites in Iraq.

With hopes of economic relief, a ceasefire was declared through an interim deal, unfreezing assets and easing sanctions. Meanwhile, tensions remain high as the nation grapples with the loss and eyes potential gains from the ceasefire.