Macron's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening French-Syrian Ties

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit Syria to discuss the enhancement of bilateral relations and mutual interests. Accompanied by investors and company representatives, Macron will participate in a roundtable with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The visit's date has not been disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | French President Emmanuel Macron Will Visit Syria To Discuss Ways To Strengthen Bilateral Relations And Issues Of Mutual Interest | Updated: 05-07-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 17:27 IST
Macron's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening French-Syrian Ties
French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron is set to make a diplomatic visit to Syria, aiming to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral relations and addressing issues of common interest, according to a statement from Syria's presidential media directorate released on Sunday.

Macron's visit will be underscored by a roundtable session with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa, where he will be joined by a delegation that includes investors and representatives from leading French companies. This engagement underscores efforts to foster dialogue and partnership between the two nations.

While the visit's purpose has been clearly outlined, the media directorate did not provide specific dates for when this high-level meeting will occur.

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