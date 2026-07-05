OPEC+ Increases Oil Output Amid Global Supply Shift

OPEC+ has decided to further raise output targets by 188,000 barrels per day from August to counter supply disruptions caused by a U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran. Despite the ongoing challenges, the group's production levels are gradually recovering and pushing oil prices back to pre-conflict rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Opec Has Agreed A Further Increase In Output Targets From August | Updated: 05-07-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 16:59 IST
OPEC+ Increases Oil Output Amid Global Supply Shift
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OPEC+ has announced an increase in its oil production targets, set for August, with a boost of 188,000 barrels per day. This decision was made to counterbalance the supply disturbances tied to the recent U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran.

The group, which amalgamates OPEC and its partners, saw its output slump to 33.13 million barrels per day in May, dipping from 42.77 million in February. It is now showing signs of recovery, revived partly by U.S. initiatives aiding oil exports.

Despite supply interruptions, oil prices have stabilized, fueled by lower Chinese demand and heightened exports from non-Middle East territories. OPEC+ must also navigate new challenges, with Iraq pushing for higher quotas and the UAE exiting the coalition.

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