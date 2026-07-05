OPEC+ Increases Oil Output Amid Global Supply Shift

OPEC+ has announced an increase in its oil production targets, set for August, with a boost of 188,000 barrels per day. This decision was made to counterbalance the supply disturbances tied to the recent U.S.-Israeli confrontation with Iran.

The group, which amalgamates OPEC and its partners, saw its output slump to 33.13 million barrels per day in May, dipping from 42.77 million in February. It is now showing signs of recovery, revived partly by U.S. initiatives aiding oil exports.

Despite supply interruptions, oil prices have stabilized, fueled by lower Chinese demand and heightened exports from non-Middle East territories. OPEC+ must also navigate new challenges, with Iraq pushing for higher quotas and the UAE exiting the coalition.